Idaho Matters

Several bills could bring change to Medicaid expansion in Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published March 4, 2025 at 1:42 PM MST
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

Since before the Idaho legislature came to town in January, supporters of Medicaid expansion have been worried that some lawmakers want to put guardrails on the health insurance program that voters approved in 2018.

A bill that would make 11 changes to the program, including a lifetime cap on benefits and work requirements, made it through the House but stalled on the Senate side. Two more bills are floating around the statehouse, which lawmakers say would reform the program and save taxpayers money.

Randy Johnson, the government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, and Hillarie Hagen, senior policy associate for Idaho Supports Medicaid, were here in January to tell us about the first bill, and they’re back to tell Idaho Matters what’s happened since then.

Idaho Matters Medicaid ExpansionIdaho Legislature2025 Legislative Session
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
