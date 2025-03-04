Several bills could bring change to Medicaid expansion in Idaho

Since before the Idaho legislature came to town in January, supporters of Medicaid expansion have been worried that some lawmakers want to put guardrails on the health insurance program that voters approved in 2018.

A bill that would make 11 changes to the program , including a lifetime cap on benefits and work requirements, made it through the House but stalled on the Senate side. T wo more bills are floating around the statehouse, which lawmakers say would reform the program and save taxpayers money.