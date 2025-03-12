© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Health
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: March 12, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 12, 2025 at 1:50 PM MDT
The current legislative session has seen some notable bills regarding health in Idaho.

House Bill 32 was signed into law last week, prohibiting government entities and school districts from mandating mask usage.

Senate Bill 1031, which passed late last month, changes the powers and duties of state district health boards. And Senate Bill 1023 also made headlines, aiming to limit emergency powers during public health crises by tweaking the Coronavirus Stop Act.

So what does all of this mean for Idaho? Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help answer this question.

Gemma Gaudette
