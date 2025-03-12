Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: March 12, 2025
The current legislative session has seen some notable bills regarding health in Idaho.
House Bill 32 was signed into law last week, prohibiting government entities and school districts from mandating mask usage.
Senate Bill 1031, which passed late last month, changes the powers and duties of state district health boards. And Senate Bill 1023 also made headlines, aiming to limit emergency powers during public health crises by tweaking the Coronavirus Stop Act.
So what does all of this mean for Idaho? Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help answer this question.