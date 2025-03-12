© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
How Preservation Idaho is making state history more accessible

By Samantha Wright
Published March 12, 2025 at 1:46 PM MDT
Preservation Idaho is dedicated to saving our past, everything from buildings to neighborhoods, and now they're going to start using very futuristic technology to do it.

This nonprofit picked up a grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to use cutting-edge technology to build interactive story maps to make Idaho's history more accessible and to reach new audiences for their research.

Brittney Scigliano, Preservation Idaho board president, and Janeale Dean, founder of Desert Creative Group, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Idaho Matters Preservation IdahoHistory
Samantha Wright
