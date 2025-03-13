© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Education
Idaho Matters

How one Boise State professor is using video games to teach international relations

By Samantha Wright
Published March 13, 2025 at 1:59 PM MDT
Video games are extremely popular, and the number of people who play them grew dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some estimates say as many as three billion people play video games, and more than 215 million play in the U.S.

So as Michael Allen was sitting down playing "Minecraft" and "World of Warcraft," he started thinking about how he could use these games to help him teach international relations at Boise State University.

It turns out these games are easy ways to look at trade, terrorism, human rights, monetary policy and even civil war.

Allen, who is a professor and lead of the political science program at Boise State, wrote a book titled “The Gamer’s Guide to International Relations,” and he joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about how he’s using popular video games to teach the concepts of international relations.

Idaho Matters Video GamesStudentsBoise State University
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
