Stories Unite Us: StoryCorps comes to JUMP in Boise
If you missed the StoryCorps trailer the last time they came to town, you still have a chance to record your story in Boise. Jack’s Urban Meeting Place downtown is hosting a version of StoryCorps called Stories Unite Us.
JUMP’s podcasting studio is hosting the recordings, which are archived on the StoryCorps website. Participants get an hour in the studio to share their stories, which often come with both laughter and tears.
Paul Johnson is the PLAY Studio Manager at Jack's Urban Meeting Place and he’s here to tell Idaho Matters more and how to sign up for a session.