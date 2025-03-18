© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Stories Unite Us: StoryCorps comes to JUMP in Boise

By Samantha Wright
Published March 18, 2025 at 1:19 PM MDT
JUMP
/
Instagram

If you missed the StoryCorps trailer the last time they came to town, you still have a chance to record your story in Boise. Jack’s Urban Meeting Place downtown is hosting a version of StoryCorps called Stories Unite Us.

JUMP’s podcasting studio is hosting the recordings, which are archived on the StoryCorps website. Participants get an hour in the studio to share their stories, which often come with both laughter and tears.

Paul Johnson is the PLAY Studio Manager at Jack's Urban Meeting Place and he’s here to tell Idaho Matters more and how to sign up for a session.

Tags
Idaho Matters StoryCorpsIdaho StoryCorps
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate