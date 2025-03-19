© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: March 19, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 19, 2025 at 3:08 PM MDT
The measles outbreak, which started in Texas in late January, is continuing to spread, with more than 300 cases reported across three states.

And Texas health officials are even more concerned after a mother with measles gave birth at a Lubbock, Texas, hospital, exposing newborns and their families to the virus.

With vaccination rates dropping in some areas across the country, many health officials are concerned the virus will continue to spread to other parts of the United States.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help answer this question.

