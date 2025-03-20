© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Economy
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

HUD grant termination leaves Idaho nonprofit worried about the future

By Gemma Gaudette
Published March 20, 2025 at 1:38 PM MDT
The front of the Idaho Capitol building showing the bell and stairs. Two people are standing on the left-hand side.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

Last month, Idaho’s HUD Fair Housing Grants were suddenly cut for two Gem State non-profits, Idaho Legal Aid Services and the Intermountain Fair Housing Council.

The cuts were attributed to a shift in agency priorities under the Trump administration as directed by the newly established Department of Government Efficiency.

These grants had supported essential services, including fair housing education, outreach and legal assistance for low-income families, seniors and veterans across our state.

Intermountain Fair Housing Council Executive Director Zoey Olsen joined Idaho Matters to talk about what the cuts will mean for Idahoans.

Tags
Idaho Matters HousingNonprofitDonald Trump
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

