HUD grant termination leaves Idaho nonprofit worried about the future

Last month, Idaho’s HUD Fair Housing Grants were suddenly cut for two Gem State non-profits, Idaho Legal Aid Services and the Intermountain Fair Housing Council.

The cuts were attributed to a shift in agency priorities under the Trump administration as directed by the newly established Department of Government Efficiency.

These grants had supported essential services, including fair housing education, outreach and legal assistance for low-income families, seniors and veterans across our state.

Intermountain Fair Housing Council Executive Director Zoey Olsen joined Idaho Matters to talk about what the cuts will mean for Idahoans.

