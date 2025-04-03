© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Science & Research
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How would you like go golfing on the moon?

By Samantha Wright
Published April 3, 2025 at 1:31 PM MDT
The MIT Press

How would you like to go golfing on the moon? What about a hot air balloon ride on Venus? And how hard would it be to just make coffee on Titan?

These are the questions that Professor John Moores decided to ask in his book “Daydreaming in the Solar System.” He’s the director of the graduate program in Earth and Space Sciences at York University, and he teamed up with his co-author to explore some of the spots in our solar system and make space more relatable to everyone.

He’s coming to Idaho, and he’ll be giving a talk on April 4 as part of First Friday Astronomy, brought to you by the Physics Department at Boise State University, and he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Idaho Matters Space Boise State Astronomy
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

