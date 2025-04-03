How would you like go golfing on the moon?

How would you like to go golfing on the moon? What about a hot air balloon ride on Venus? And how hard would it be to just make coffee on Titan?

These are the questions that Professor John Moores decided to ask in his book “Daydreaming in the Solar System.” He’s the director of the graduate program in Earth and Space Sciences at York University, and he teamed up with his co-author to explore some of the spots in our solar system and make space more relatable to everyone.

He’s coming to Idaho, and he’ll be giving a talk on April 4 as part of First Friday Astronomy, brought to you by the Physics Department at Boise State University, and he joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

