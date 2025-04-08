© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio Music ushers in new shows after Arthur Balinger’s retirement
Idaho Matters

Enriching seniors lives through music

By Samantha Wright
Published April 8, 2025 at 1:53 PM MDT
Seniors and others living in care homes often find it hard to get out and see a live concert.

And music can be a form of medicine, bringing people together and sparking memories of the past.

These two ideas are combined in the nonprofit group Idaho Concerts in Care, which works to bring live, professional concerts to people who can’t get out to see them.

We wanted to know more, so we invited Karen Mang Kennedy, the head of Idaho Concerts in Care, to join Idaho Matters, along with Geoffrey Hill on the violin and Kevin McTeague on the cello.

Idaho Matters SeniorsMusic
Samantha Wright
