Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A new film pulls back the curtain on the world of opera

By Samantha Wright
Published April 10, 2025 at 2:05 PM MDT
Neil
/
Flickr

What does it take to be an opera star? And how are the face and the music of opera changing?

Those were the questions Director Karen Day wanted to answer in her new documentary, “Aria: Opera on the Edge,” where she follows four aspiring opera stars as they break barriers in this very traditional art form and try to make their dreams come true.

The movie makes its Boise premiere Sunday night, April 13, and we wanted to know more. So we invited the film’s director, Karen Day, and soprano Cecilia Violetta López, who is an artistic advisor with Opera Idaho and is one of the featured artists in the film, to join Idaho Matters and talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
