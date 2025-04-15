How one nonprofit is helping kids with rare diseases
There are over 7,000 rare diseases, and 25 to 30 million people in the U.S. are fighting one of these diseases every day.
Many of those affected are children who need extensive medical care, and many of them are treated at home by their parents and family. It’s a full-time job, and it can leave families struggling with simple, day-to-day tasks, like mowing the lawn or picking up groceries.
An Idaho nonprofit is helping families pick up the slack as they care for their medically fragile kids. It’s called Rays for Rare, and its founder, Megan Schomer, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.