Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How one nonprofit is helping kids with rare diseases

By Samantha Wright
Published April 15, 2025 at 2:02 PM MDT
Rays for Rare

There are over 7,000 rare diseases, and 25 to 30 million people in the U.S. are fighting one of these diseases every day.

Many of those affected are children who need extensive medical care, and many of them are treated at home by their parents and family. It’s a full-time job, and it can leave families struggling with simple, day-to-day tasks, like mowing the lawn or picking up groceries.

An Idaho nonprofit is helping families pick up the slack as they care for their medically fragile kids. It’s called Rays for Rare, and its founder, Megan Schomer, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
