Health
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: April 23, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published April 23, 2025 at 1:20 PM MDT
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a news conference at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a news conference at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing widespread criticism following recent remarks describing autism as an “epidemic” and making controversial statements about the capabilities of people on the spectrum.

Those comments have prompted backlash from medical professionals, disability advocates, members of his own family and people with autism.

In response, Kennedy has announced plans to launch a national autism registry as part of a broader effort to study potential environmental causes because he believes autism is a preventable disease. There is no medical evidence to back that belief up.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help answer this question.

Autism
