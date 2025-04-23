Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: April 23, 2025

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing widespread criticism following recent remarks describing autism as an “epidemic” and making controversial statements about the capabilities of people on the spectrum.

Those comments have prompted backlash from medical professionals, disability advocates, members of his own family and people with autism.

In response, Kennedy has announced plans to launch a national autism registry as part of a broader effort to study potential environmental causes because he believes autism is a preventable disease. There is no medical evidence to back that belief up.