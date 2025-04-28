© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Inspiration behind the music: An in-studio concert with Curtis Stigers

By Samantha Wright
Published April 28, 2025 at 2:57 PM MDT
Curtis Stigers.
Ruby Stigers
Curtis Stigers.

Five years ago, the COVID pandemic hit and musicians around the world had to stop touring and sit at home wondering if they would ever play a live concert before audiences again.

Idaho’s own Curtis Stigers had a new album out and was ready to go on the road when he ended up stuck in his kitchen with his four dogs. So he sat down and started writing new songs and created a weekly internet livestream show, calling it “Songs from My Kitchen."

He was playing solo and unplugged and called the year and a half he spent isolated and alone one of the most "creative periods" of his life.

He has a new album out, born out of the pandemic, with songs of love and loss, discovering his biological father, and even the old Idaho Penitentiary. It’s called “Songs from My Kitchen, Volume 1."

Stigers dropped by Idaho Matters to talk more about the new album and the inspiration behind it.

