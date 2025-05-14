Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: May 14, 2025

President Trump has nominated Dr. Casey Means as the next U.S. surgeon general.

Dr. Means is a wellness advocate and former surgeon who’s stirred up debate for her alternative views on health and medicine.

Supporters say she will bring fresh thinking to a broken system, while critics are raising concerns about her lack of recent medical practice, as she left her surgical residency in 2018 and her medical license has been inactive since 2024.

Dr. Ted Epperly, president and CEO of Full Circle Health, based in the Treasure Valley, is also co-author of the book Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak.

