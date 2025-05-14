© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Protect my public media
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: May 14, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 14, 2025 at 1:00 PM MDT
Dr. Casey Means, left, and journalist Megyn Kelly, attend a confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the Secretary of Health and Human Services post, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 29, 2025.
Ben Curtis
/
AP
Dr. Casey Means, left, and journalist Megyn Kelly, attend a confirmation hearing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the Secretary of Health and Human Services post, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 29, 2025.

President Trump has nominated Dr. Casey Means as the next U.S. surgeon general.

Dr. Means is a wellness advocate and former surgeon who’s stirred up debate for her alternative views on health and medicine.

Supporters say she will bring fresh thinking to a broken system, while critics are raising concerns about her lack of recent medical practice, as she left her surgical residency in 2018 and her medical license has been inactive since 2024.

Dr. Ted Epperly, president and CEO of Full Circle Health, based in the Treasure Valley, is also co-author of the book Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak.

Tags
Idaho Matters VaccinationDoctors Roundtable
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate