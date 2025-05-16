Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 16, 2025
An update on the upcoming Kohberger trial, federal work requirements could be imposed on Medicaid recipients, a new committee is looking at barriers to housing in Idaho and state revenues below the Idaho Legislature's forecast.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman
- Christina Lords, Editor-in-chief of Idaho Capital Sun
- Kevin Fixler, investigative reporter with the Idaho Statesman