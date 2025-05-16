© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: May 16, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 16, 2025 at 1:53 PM MDT
A man wearing an orange jumpsuit with the words "Prisoner Latah CSO Jail" written in black letters in the back is not facing the camera. His face is not visible. A police officer holds his left arm as he is being escorted.
Ted S. Warren
/
AP
Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, is led away following a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.

An update on the upcoming Kohberger trial, federal work requirements could be imposed on Medicaid recipients, a new committee is looking at barriers to housing in Idaho and state revenues below the Idaho Legislature's forecast.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters MedicaidReporter RoundtableBryan Kohberger
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

