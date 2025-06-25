© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: June 25, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published June 25, 2025 at 1:49 PM MDT
COVID vaccine.jpg
Lisa Ferdinando
/
Office of the Secretary of Defense

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee is meeting for the first time since Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. removed all of its sitting members and appointed new ones who are more aligned with his beliefs.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, also known as ACIP, is expected to vote on vaccine recommendations for the fall and discuss other vaccines, including those given to children.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the removals and the latest in health news.

Tags
Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableCenters For Disease ControlVaccination
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate