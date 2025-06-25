Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: June 25, 2025

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee is meeting for the first time since Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. removed all of its sitting members and appointed new ones who are more aligned with his beliefs.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, also known as ACIP, is expected to vote on vaccine recommendations for the fall and discuss other vaccines, including those given to children.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the removals and the latest in health news.