Boise stations will be at reduced power due to ongoing work at the Deer Point transmitters. KLCZ in Lewiston and KBSY in Burley are currently experiencing an outage.
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Are Idaho's water systems in need of repair? A new report takes a closer look

By Samantha Wright
Published September 9, 2025 at 1:41 PM MDT
Idaho at a Glance: Wastewater and Drinking Water Systems in Idaho/The McClure Center

Every time you take a drink of water or flush your toilet that water has to come from somewhere.

In Idaho, there are 450 different systems responsible for treating wastewater. And there are more than 2,000 different systems that bring safe drinking water to thousands of homes across the state.

Many of those treatment plants are old and falling apart, and need to be replaced or repaired. The need for more reliable systems is growing as the population of the state expands.

So, how bad is the problem and how bad will it get? And how much will it cost to fix it?

A new policy brief on water titled Idaho at a Glance: Wastewater and Drinking Water Systems in Idaho from the James A. & Louise McClure Center for Public Policy Research at the University of Idaho takes a deep dive into the issue and the report’s lead author Liz Bageant joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Wastewater
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
