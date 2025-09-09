Are Idaho's water systems in need of repair? A new report takes a closer look

Every time you take a drink of water or flush your toilet that water has to come from somewhere.

In Idaho, there are 450 different systems responsible for treating wastewater. And there are more than 2,000 different systems that bring safe drinking water to thousands of homes across the state.

Many of those treatment plants are old and falling apart, and need to be replaced or repaired. The need for more reliable systems is growing as the population of the state expands.

So, how bad is the problem and how bad will it get? And how much will it cost to fix it?