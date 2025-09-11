© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
KLCZ in Lewiston is currently experiencing an outage.
Charlie Kirk's death highlights the rise of violence in American politics

By Samantha Wright
Published September 11, 2025 at 1:55 PM MDT
A well-wisher adds flowers to a makeshift memorial set up at Turning Point USA headquarters after the shooting death at a Utah college on Wednesday of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder and CEO of the organization.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP
A well-wisher adds flowers to a makeshift memorial set up at Turning Point USA headquarters after the shooting death at a Utah college on Wednesday of Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder and CEO of the organization.

Yesterday, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was murdered while speaking on a college campus in Utah.

And last night, a crowd gathered on Idaho’s statehouse steps to remember Kirk.

This is another incident in a growing chapter of recent political violence in America, from shootings to vandalism, and we wanted to have a conversation about political polarization and attitudes towards political violence in American politics today.

Jeffrey Lyons, associate professor at the School of Public Service at Boise State University, joins Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
