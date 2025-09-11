Charlie Kirk's death highlights the rise of violence in American politics
Yesterday, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was murdered while speaking on a college campus in Utah.
And last night, a crowd gathered on Idaho’s statehouse steps to remember Kirk.
This is another incident in a growing chapter of recent political violence in America, from shootings to vandalism, and we wanted to have a conversation about political polarization and attitudes towards political violence in American politics today.
Jeffrey Lyons, associate professor at the School of Public Service at Boise State University, joins Idaho Matters to talk more.