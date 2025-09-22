© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Boise Bicycle Project works to make Idaho roads safer

By Samantha Wright
Published September 22, 2025 at 1:45 PM MDT
Last week the Idaho Transportation Department announced that over the summer almost one person per day was killed in a traffic crash in the Gem State.

Over a one hundred-day period, 88 people died; nine of those were in Ada County, and eight were in Canyon County.

The Boise Bicycle Project wants to help bring those numbers down while showing everyone what a car-free community space can look like, so this Sunday they’re hosting Open Streets Boise along a mile of Ustick Road in West Boise.

Devin McComas is the executive director of the Boise Bicycle Project, and he joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Boise Bicycle Project
Samantha Wright
