Boise Bicycle Project works to make Idaho roads safer

Last week the Idaho Transportation Department announced that over the summer almost one person per day was killed in a traffic crash in the Gem State.

Over a one hundred-day period, 88 people died; nine of those were in Ada County, and eight were in Canyon County.

The Boise Bicycle Project wants to help bring those numbers down while showing everyone what a car-free community space can look like, so this Sunday they’re hosting Open Streets Boise along a mile of Ustick Road in West Boise.

Devin McComas is the executive director of the Boise Bicycle Project, and he joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

