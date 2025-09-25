© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Maintenance at Brundage stations Tuesday may cause disruptions to McCall signals. Thank you for your patience.
Health
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: September 24, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 24, 2025 at 1:28 PM MDT
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Washington.
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP
President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, in Washington.

A new announcement by the president and Health and Human Services secretary this week is telling pregnant women to avoid taking acetaminophen, better known as Tylenol.

During a televised news conference, they stated there was a link between Tylenol use in pregnancy and autism.

The claim quickly gained national attention, and now health experts are saying the evidence simply doesn’t support his theory, so what does the science say?

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to help answer this question.

Gemma Gaudette
