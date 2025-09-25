Idaho lawmakers face pushback after participating in Israel-sponsored conference

Five Idaho lawmakers are facing questions and pushback after taking part in a trip to Israel.

The Idaho lawmakers joined more than 200 other lawmakers from across the country for a "50 States, One Israel" conference hosted and sponsored by Israel. The trip comes as the United Nations accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, sparking debate over the message this visit sent in the middle of an international crisis.

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel was one of the five Idaho legislators who participated in the trip, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

