© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maintenance at Brundage stations Tuesday may cause disruptions to McCall signals. Thank you for your patience.
Donate Today
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho lawmakers face pushback after participating in Israel-sponsored conference

By Gemma Gaudette
Published September 25, 2025 at 1:36 PM MDT
Kevin Rank
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Five Idaho lawmakers are facing questions and pushback after taking part in a trip to Israel.

The Idaho lawmakers joined more than 200 other lawmakers from across the country for a "50 States, One Israel" conference hosted and sponsored by Israel. The trip comes as the United Nations accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, sparking debate over the message this visit sent in the middle of an international crisis.

House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel was one of the five Idaho legislators who participated in the trip, and she joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho LawmakersIlana Rubel
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate