No roads, no problem: How pilots are savings lives in rural Idaho

By Samantha Wright
Published October 6, 2025 at 1:59 PM MDT
Idaho Department of Aeronautics

What happens when there’s an accident or medical emergency in the parts of rural Idaho where roads just don’t go? Time can be a critical factor in these situations, and Idaho’s backcountry airstrips and rural airports can mean the difference between life and death.

The pilots who fly in and out of these remote airstrips are a special breed, acting as both daredevils, to get in and out of these remote areas, and angels, saving lives while connecting remote communities.

Art Mortvedt is one of those daredevils. He’s flown solo to both the North and South Poles in his Polar Pumpkin, a bright orange Cessna, and when he isn’t flying, he’s a big advocate for keeping backcountry aviation alive.

Art will be speaking about his career on Tuesday, Oct. 7 and he joined Idaho Matters along with Thomas Mahoney, administrator with the Idaho Division of Aeronautics to talk more.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
