© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Need a breather? This series offers a minute of peace in Idaho's nature

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 7, 2025 at 1:57 PM MDT
Tom Hadzor

In the chaos of daily life, it’s easy to forget to take a moment to stop and breathe. Which is why a new series from BoiseDev and Wide Eye Productions is inviting you to do just that.

It’s called Idaho Wonders, and once a week for just a minute or two, it takes you to some of the most beautiful spots in Idaho nature, offering you a moment of stillness.

Tom Hazdor, the cinematographer of the series, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters Nature
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate