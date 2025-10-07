Need a breather? This series offers a minute of peace in Idaho's nature

In the chaos of daily life, it’s easy to forget to take a moment to stop and breathe. Which is why a new series from BoiseDev and Wide Eye Productions is inviting you to do just that.

It’s called Idaho Wonders, and once a week for just a minute or two, it takes you to some of the most beautiful spots in Idaho nature, offering you a moment of stillness.

Tom Hazdor, the cinematographer of the series, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.