Music to heal the planet: Toni Childs returns to the stage

Toni Childs is an Emmy Award winner and a three-time Grammy nominee. Her Union album came out in 1988, followed by House of Hope. You may remember the title track from the movie "Thelma and Louise."

Her songs are full of beauty and pain, from domestic violence in I’ve Got to Go Now to a song of hope in I Am a Candle.

For the past several years, she’s been branching out. She gave a series of underwater concerts for whales and dolphins to try and save the Great Barrier Reef, and she built a giant bee made of paper to highlight the loss of pollinators on the planet.