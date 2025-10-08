© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters

Music to heal the planet: Toni Childs returns to the stage

By Samantha Wright
Published October 8, 2025 at 1:43 PM MDT
As part of her Reef 360 project, Toni Childs has been singing underwater to dolphins and whales to help protect the Great Barrier Reef.
1 of 4  — Promo Image2.jpg
Toni Childs
2 of 4  — _LAV6204-3.jpeg
Part of Toni's It’s All a Beautiful Noise project includes this gigantic bee, made of paper, which was inspired in part by an exhibit at the Sun Valley Museum of Art.
3 of 4  — Bee-Friendly-Render-2--e1627024383745.jpg
Archisoul Architects, Sydney – Harrison Dumesich designer
Toni Childs in concert.
4 of 4  — TONI MONARCH .JPG
Toni Childs

Toni Childs is an Emmy Award winner and a three-time Grammy nominee. Her Union album came out in 1988, followed by House of Hope. You may remember the title track from the movie "Thelma and Louise."

Her songs are full of beauty and pain, from domestic violence in I’ve Got to Go Now to a song of hope in I Am a Candle.

For the past several years, she’s been branching out. She gave a series of underwater concerts for whales and dolphins to try and save the Great Barrier Reef, and she built a giant bee made of paper to highlight the loss of pollinators on the planet.

She’s coming to the Wood River Valley on Saturday, Oct. 18, to the Argyros Theater in Ketchum for her Toni Childs—A Retrospective tour, and Idaho Matters caught up with her in Australia.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
