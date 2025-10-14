© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho reflects on America's story as U.S. nears 250 years of independence

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 14, 2025 at 2:07 PM MDT
American flags flap in the wind.
Lynne Gilbert
/
Getty Images
American flags flap in the in the wind.

Next year America will mark 250 years of independence. It’s an anniversary that prompts celebration and important conversations about our history.

Which is why every state is taking time to reflect on the role they’ve played in shaping our nation’s story.

Here in Idaho, Boise State University is joining that conversation by inviting Wilfred M. McClay, a historian and member of the U.S. Commission on the Semiquincentennial to discuss "How to think about America's 250th birthday." McClay joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Boise State University
