Idaho reflects on America's story as U.S. nears 250 years of independence

Next year America will mark 250 years of independence. It’s an anniversary that prompts celebration and important conversations about our history.

Which is why every state is taking time to reflect on the role they’ve played in shaping our nation’s story.

Here in Idaho, Boise State University is joining that conversation by inviting Wilfred M. McClay, a historian and member of the U.S. Commission on the Semiquincentennial to discuss "How to think about America's 250th birthday." McClay joined Idaho Matters to talk more.