Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: October 15, 2025

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is drawing new criticism after suggesting infant circumcision and the use of Tylenol could be linked to higher autism rates, a claim medical experts say is not supported by evidence.

During his remarks, Kennedy cited a 2015 study out of Denmark, but researchers from that study did not examine the use of painkillers like Tylenol, and they cautioned their findings showed only correlation, not causation.

And now scientists and doctors are warning that Kennedy’s remarks could spread misinformation about a sensitive and complex public health issue.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the health news making headlines.