Health
Idaho Matters
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: October 15, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 15, 2025 at 1:29 PM MDT
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all children be screened for autism and other developmental disorders.
B Busco
/
Getty Images
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is drawing new criticism after suggesting infant circumcision and the use of Tylenol could be linked to higher autism rates, a claim medical experts say is not supported by evidence.

During his remarks, Kennedy cited a 2015 study out of Denmark, but researchers from that study did not examine the use of painkillers like Tylenol, and they cautioned their findings showed only correlation, not causation.

And now scientists and doctors are warning that Kennedy’s remarks could spread misinformation about a sensitive and complex public health issue.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the health news making headlines.

Tags
Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableAutism
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

