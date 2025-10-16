© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Alan Dershowitz takes the stage in Boise to discuss America's legal landscape

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 16, 2025 at 2:11 PM MDT
Alan Dershowitz speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Alan Dershowitz speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

One of the most recognized legal minds in America will be speaking at the Boise Centre on the Grove Oct. 17 Friday to a sold-out crowd as part of the Sherman J. Bellwood Lecture Series from the University of Idaho College of Law.

Alan Dershowitz is a longtime Harvard Law School professor and constitutional scholar.

He’s argued some of our nation’s most high-profile cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, and he’s been at the center of some of the most consequential legal and political debates of our time, from impeachment trials to free speech controversies. He joined Idaho Matters for a preview.

Idaho Matters
