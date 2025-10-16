Alan Dershowitz takes the stage in Boise to discuss America's legal landscape

One of the most recognized legal minds in America will be speaking at the Boise Centre on the Grove Oct. 17 Friday to a sold-out crowd as part of the Sherman J. Bellwood Lecture Series from the University of Idaho College of Law.

Alan Dershowitz is a longtime Harvard Law School professor and constitutional scholar.

He’s argued some of our nation’s most high-profile cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, and he’s been at the center of some of the most consequential legal and political debates of our time, from impeachment trials to free speech controversies. He joined Idaho Matters for a preview.