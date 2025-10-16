What does it take to live in space? Leading experts answer in Boise this Saturday
This Saturday some of the leading experts in space exploration are touching down in Boise.
Spacepoint is hosting a one-day event bringing together astronauts, scientists and engineers to focus on one of the biggest questions we’re facing today: What would it take to establish permanent life in space?
Dr. Shannon Kobs-Nawotniak, professor and department chair, Department of Geosciences at ISU, and Cyprus Van Inwegen, communications program manager for the National Radio Astronomy Observatory and SpacePoint’s director of communications, joined Idaho Matters for a preview.