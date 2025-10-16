© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Health
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How one nonprofit is using fly fishing to help men navigate cancer

By Hannah Gardoski
Published October 16, 2025 at 2:07 PM MDT





Fly fishing isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind when you think about how to support the men in your life with cancer, but one nonprofit is using it to do just that.

For more than a decade, Idaho2fly has been hosting free fly fishing retreats for men facing cancer, offering not just an escape but a way to connect with others going through a similar experience.

Chris Preston, a board member and a retreat facilitator for Idaho2Fly joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Idaho Matters Fly FishingCancer
Hannah Gardoski

