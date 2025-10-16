How one nonprofit is using fly fishing to help men navigate cancer

Fly fishing isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind when you think about how to support the men in your life with cancer, but one nonprofit is using it to do just that.

For more than a decade, Idaho2fly has been hosting free fly fishing retreats for men facing cancer, offering not just an escape but a way to connect with others going through a similar experience.

Chris Preston, a board member and a retreat facilitator for Idaho2Fly joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

