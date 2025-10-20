FBI raids Wilder horse racing facility in alleged gambling investigation

FBI agents raided a horse racing facility in Wilder on Sunday afternoon in connection with an alleged gambling operation.

Witnesses said agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement were also detaining individuals, according to KTVB. A probable cause affidavit says the FBI received a tip earlier this year about a gambling scheme, and the investigation grew out of that.

The ACLU of Idaho and PODER of Idaho held a press conference this afternoon about the arrests. The FBI previously had one planned, but canceled it shortly before it was scheduled to begin.

Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson joined Idaho Matters to talk more. Stay tuned to Boise State Public Radio for more information on the arrests.