© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

FBI raids Wilder horse racing facility in alleged gambling investigation

By Samantha Wright
Published October 20, 2025 at 2:07 PM MDT
A gambler places a bet on a horse race at Freehold Raceway, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Freehold, N.J. The track says it wants to offer sports betting next year. It would become the third horse racing track in New Jersey to do so.
Wayne Parry
/
AP
A gambler places a bet on a horse race at Freehold Raceway, Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Freehold, N.J. The track says it wants to offer sports betting next year. It would become the third horse racing track in New Jersey to do so.

FBI agents raided a horse racing facility in Wilder on Sunday afternoon in connection with an alleged gambling operation.

Witnesses said agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement were also detaining individuals, according to KTVB. A probable cause affidavit says the FBI received a tip earlier this year about a gambling scheme, and the investigation grew out of that.

The ACLU of Idaho and PODER of Idaho held a press conference this afternoon about the arrests. The FBI previously had one planned, but canceled it shortly before it was scheduled to begin.

Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson joined Idaho Matters to talk more. Stay tuned to Boise State Public Radio for more information on the arrests.

Tags
Idaho Matters FBIWilder
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate