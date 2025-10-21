Boise awards $120k to celebrate culture, history and art

Every year, the city of Boise awards grants to groups and people who are creating projects that "cultivate a distinct sense of place that reflects Boise's rich past and diverse communities."

This year the Arts & History Grant Program gave out $120,000 for 44 cultural projects over the next year, and the money goes for everything from traditional African weaving workshops to Chinese dance to the Rap America project to a local flute fest.

Makenzi Dunstan is the city’s grants and outreach program manager, and she dropped by Idaho Matters to talk about this year’s projects.