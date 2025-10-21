© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Boise awards $120k to celebrate culture, history and art

By Samantha Wright
Published October 21, 2025 at 2:47 PM MDT
The Goddessey, a production by FY24 Catalyst Grant recipient The Luminary and directed by Jen Stockwell-Fortner. Pictured (L-R): Katie Preston, Jenny Sternling, and Jz Marrero.
Joel Hroma
/
Boise City Department of Arts & History
The Goddessey, a production by FY24 Catalyst Grant recipient The Luminary and directed by Jen Stockwell-Fortner. Pictured (L-R): Katie Preston, Jenny Sternling, and Jz Marrero.

Every year, the city of Boise awards grants to groups and people who are creating projects that "cultivate a distinct sense of place that reflects Boise's rich past and diverse communities."

This year the Arts & History Grant Program gave out $120,000 for 44 cultural projects over the next year, and the money goes for everything from traditional African weaving workshops to Chinese dance to the Rap America project to a local flute fest.

Makenzi Dunstan is the city’s grants and outreach program manager, and she dropped by Idaho Matters to talk about this year’s projects.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
