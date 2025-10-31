© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: October 31, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 31, 2025 at 1:41 PM MDT
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent takes part in an early morning operation.
Erin Hooley
/
AP
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent takes part in an early morning operation.

Idaho is moving to tighten immigration laws, a Pocatello hospital has been investigated over unclean surgical tools, the state is rolling out a new wildfire mitigation process for utility firms and the Frank Church Wilderness has grown by close to 100 acres.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Idaho Matters Reporter RoundtableImmigrationWildfiresFrank Church River Of No Return Wilderness
