Idaho foodbanks rally to keep families fed amid SNAP shutdown

By Gemma Gaudette
Published October 31, 2025 at 1:36 PM MDT
A shopper pushes a cart through a supermarket.
Allison Dinner
/
FR171780 AP
A shopper pushes a cart through a supermarket.

As the federal government shutdown drags on, Idaho families who rely on food assistance are bracing for a major impact.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits, is set to end Saturday after President Trump decided not to extend funding into November.

However, here in Idaho, community organizations are stepping up to help bridge the gap. The Idaho Foodbank, the Boise Co-op and the Boise Farmers Market are all finding ways to keep food on the table for families.

Kathy Holland, director of health and nutrition with the Idaho Foodbank, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

Idaho Matters SNAPFood InsecurityGovernment Shutdown
