© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Goats to the rescue: Grazing herds battle invasive cheatgrass in Idaho's Sagebrush Steppe

By Samantha Wright
Published November 6, 2025 at 2:58 PM MST
One of the goats from Idaho Goat Grazers, munching some weeds on the Sagebrush Steppe in Bannock County.
1 of 6  — Jackson1 (1).jpeg
One of the goats from Idaho Goat Grazers, munching some weeds on the Sagebrush Steppe in Bannock County.
Sarah Jackson
The goats from Idaho Goat Grazers are hard at work eating weeds at Century Heights Preserve.
2 of 6  — Jackson6.jpeg
The goats from Idaho Goat Grazers are hard at work eating weeds at Century Heights Preserve.
Sarah Jackson
Taking out the cheatgrass leaves more room for the native species to grow and flourish.
3 of 6  — Flandro1 (1).jpg
Taking out the cheatgrass leaves more room for the native species to grow and flourish.
Carly Flandro/Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust
Century Heights Preserve is home to a host of wildlife and plants which suffer when cheatgrass invades the ecosystem.
4 of 6  — Flandro3.jpg
Century Heights Preserve is home to a host of wildlife and plants which suffer when cheatgrass invades the ecosystem.
Flandro, credit Carly Flandro/Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust
The goats will eat almost anything and really love the taste of weeds.
5 of 6  — Jackson5.jpeg
The goats will eat almost anything and really love the taste of weeds.
Sarah Jackson
The goats are not deterred by the hilly and hard to reach landscape of Century Heights.
6 of 6  — Jackson4.jpeg
The goats are not deterred by the hilly and hard to reach landscape of Century Heights.
Sarah Jackson

When we’ve got weeds in the backyard like cheatgrass, many of us turn to herbicides or maybe just some backbreaking hand weeding.

So what happens when you have 166 acres of sagebrush steppe home to silver-haired bats, western toads, wintering mule deer and even a few moose ... and cheatgrass moves in to destroy the natural ecosystem?

Chemicals aren’t the answer, and the area is steep and hard to reach for manual removal. So call in the goats! They can go anywhere and eat almost anything, including weeds like cheatgrass.

That’s exactly what the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust did for their Century Heights Preserve in Bannock County as part of a pilot program to try out goat grazing on the landscape.

Eric Pankau, Sagebrush Steppe stewardship manager, joined Idaho Matters, along with Zakary Copeland with Idaho Goat Grazers to talk more are about the program.

Tags
Idaho Matters Goats
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate