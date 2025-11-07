© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Food assistance resources and stories from across Idaho
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 7, 2025

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 7, 2025 at 1:41 PM MST
The North Idaho GOP has been accused of doxing an opponent, voters weighed in on dozens of local school funding measures, election night delivered a surprise in one Idaho community and tensions between the U.S. and Canada are hitting close to home here in Idaho.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

