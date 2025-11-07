Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: November 7, 2025
The North Idaho GOP has been accused of doxing an opponent, voters weighed in on dozens of local school funding measures, election night delivered a surprise in one Idaho community and tensions between the U.S. and Canada are hitting close to home here in Idaho.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Sarah Cutler, reporter for the Idaho Statesman
- Emma Epperly with Idaho Education News