How to get the most out of your doctor visit

This segment originally aired on September 29th

For most of us, we only get a few minutes with our physician at the doctor’s office. With so many patients and so few doctors, there is very little face-to-face time with the medical professionals who can have a profound impact on our bodies and our minds.

So how do you make the most of those 15 minutes with your doctor?

That’s the question Dr. Paul Miles is trying to answer. He spent 24 years taking care of kids in Twin Falls in his private pediatric practice. He left Idaho to become the Chief Quality Officer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help doctors become better doctors.