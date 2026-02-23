Idaho 44: Franklin - Preserving the land for future generations

We're taking you to all corners of the Gem State with our Idaho 44 project, and today we’re headed to Franklin County.

Nestled in eastern Idaho, it bills itself as the “ heart of Idaho's pioneer country ” and is known for some of the most beautiful landscapes in our state.

And now 800 acres of that open space and wildlife habitat has been preserved with a pair of conservation easements thanks to the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust.