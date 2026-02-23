© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters

Idaho 44: Franklin - Preserving the land for future generations

By Samantha Wright
Published February 23, 2026 at 1:16 PM MST
Views from newly-protected private properties in Franklin County.
The Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust
A moose on one of the newly-protected private properties. The conserved lands provide important habitat for other species as well, including mule deer, elk, sharp-tailed grouse and Bonneville cutthroat trout.
The Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust
Views from newly-protected private properties in Franklin County.
The Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust

We're taking you to all corners of the Gem State with our Idaho 44 project, and today we’re headed to Franklin County.

Nestled in eastern Idaho, it bills itself as the “heart of Idaho's pioneer country” and is known for some of the most beautiful landscapes in our state.

And now 800 acres of that open space and wildlife habitat has been preserved with a pair of conservation easements thanks to the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust.

The trust has protected more than 11,000 acres of land in southeast Idaho, and Matt Coombs, the Bear River Watershed Conservation Director for the trust, joined Idaho Matters to tell us about it.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

