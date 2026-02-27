Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: February 27, 2026

Idaho's Attorney General is urging lawmakers to restore nearly $1 million in budget cuts, warning the reductions would force major furloughs and layoffs in his office. Donald Trump Jr. made a brief but high-profile stop in Boise this week and McCall city leaders are planning tighter security measures for this summer’s Fourth of July celebration.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

