© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A projected shortfall puts Idaho's tax cuts and spending plans under new scrutiny

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 24, 2026 at 1:40 PM MST
Roam Yocham
/
Boise State Public Radio

Idaho's state budget debate has moved from spreadsheets and committee rooms into a full-scale political and policy fight at the statehouse.

For weeks, lawmakers have been grappling with how to close a projected budget gap that stems from lower-than-expected revenue, years of tax cuts, and new costs connected to federal tax changes.

The legislature’s budget writing committee has approved additional across-the-board cuts to most state agencies, on top of 3% holdbacks ordered last summer by Gov. Brad Little. If approved by the full legislature, many agencies would see total reductions of 4% this year and 5% going forward.

All of this comes as lawmakers face a constitutional deadline: pass a balanced budget before the fiscal year ends.

Back in December on Idaho Matters, both of today’s guests warned that the state could be heading toward a difficult budget year. Now, with cuts moving toward final votes, we’re checking back in.

Idaho Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke and Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel join Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters BudgetIdaho Legislature
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate