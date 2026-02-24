A projected shortfall puts Idaho's tax cuts and spending plans under new scrutiny

Idaho's state budget debate has moved from spreadsheets and committee rooms into a full-scale political and policy fight at the statehouse.

For weeks, lawmakers have been grappling with how to close a projected budget gap that stems from lower-than-expected revenue, years of tax cuts, and new costs connected to federal tax changes.

The legislature’s budget writing committee has approved additional across-the-board cuts to most state agencies, on top of 3% holdbacks ordered last summer by Gov. Brad Little. If approved by the full legislature, many agencies would see total reductions of 4% this year and 5% going forward.

All of this comes as lawmakers face a constitutional deadline: pass a balanced budget before the fiscal year ends.

Back in December on Idaho Matters, both of today’s guests warned that the state could be heading toward a difficult budget year. Now, with cuts moving toward final votes, we’re checking back in.

Idaho Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke and Idaho House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel join Idaho Matters to talk more.