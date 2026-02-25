© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctor Roundtable: February 25, 2026

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 25, 2026 at 1:36 PM MST
This winter’s respiratory virus season is proving to be a tough one for families across the country.

New numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show pediatric flu deaths continue to climb — with most of those children unvaccinated. At the same time, flu activity remains high in many states — while RSV and COVID-19 are still circulating — adding pressure on hospitals and raising concerns for parents heading into the late winter months.

Dr. David Pate, the former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and the author of the book "Preparing for the Next Global Outbreak," joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the issue.

Idaho Matters FluDoctors RoundtableRSVCOVID-19
