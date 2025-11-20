Child's death sparks renewed push for safer streets in Boise

The City of Boise is once again wrestling with the question of how to keep people safe on its streets. Last week, an 8-year-old Boise girl was hit and killed at the intersection of Harrison Boulevard and Ada Street.

An informal memorial was held this past Saturday evening at the intersection where the accident happened. It’s a tragedy that has shaken the community, as it comes at a time when traffic fatalities and serious injuries in Boise are at their highest levels in more than a decade.

Because of the rise in these crashes, Boise and the Ada County Highway District created the Vision Zero Task Force in 2023. The goal is to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries through better street design, data-driven decision-making and community engagement.

One of the leaders of that effort is Boise City Council member Jimmy Hallyburton. He joined Idaho Matters to talk about what’s behind this trend, what solutions are on the table and how residents can be part of the conversation about making our streets safer.

