Idaho Matters

Child's death sparks renewed push for safer streets in Boise

By Gemma Gaudette
Published November 20, 2025 at 1:28 PM MST
Large trees in their fall colors create a tunnel over historic Harrison Boulevard in Boise's North End neighborhood.
Talo Pinto
/
Flickr
Large trees in their fall colors create a tunnel over historic Harrison Boulevard in Boise's North End neighborhood.

The City of Boise is once again wrestling with the question of how to keep people safe on its streets. Last week, an 8-year-old Boise girl was hit and killed at the intersection of Harrison Boulevard and Ada Street.

An informal memorial was held this past Saturday evening at the intersection where the accident happened. It’s a tragedy that has shaken the community, as it comes at a time when traffic fatalities and serious injuries in Boise are at their highest levels in more than a decade.

Because of the rise in these crashes, Boise and the Ada County Highway District created the Vision Zero Task Force in 2023. The goal is to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries through better street design, data-driven decision-making and community engagement.

One of the leaders of that effort is Boise City Council member Jimmy Hallyburton. He joined Idaho Matters to talk about what’s behind this trend, what solutions are on the table and how residents can be part of the conversation about making our streets safer.

Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette

