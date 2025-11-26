© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nominate your favorite Idaho nonprofit to receive $1,000 in on-air messaging from Boise State Public Radio
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Holiday rush returns: AAA says Idaho drivers should prepare for crowded roads

By Samantha Wright
Published November 26, 2025 at 1:03 PM MST
Travelers move through heavy traffic.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Travelers move through heavy traffic.

It’s time for the holidays, and that means it’s time for holiday travel.

Almost 82 million people will travel this Thanksgiving. That’s compared to last year, when around 80 million Americans and almost half a million Idahoans spent the holiday 50 miles or more from home.

Almost 90% of Turkey Day travelers last year went by car, and it turns out a lot of those people were suffering from road rage, according to AAA Idaho.

Matthew Conde, the public & government affairs director, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters TravelTraffic
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate