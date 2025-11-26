Holiday rush returns: AAA says Idaho drivers should prepare for crowded roads

It’s time for the holidays, and that means it’s time for holiday travel.

Almost 82 million people will travel this Thanksgiving. That’s compared to last year, when around 80 million Americans and almost half a million Idahoans spent the holiday 50 miles or more from home.

Almost 90% of Turkey Day travelers last year went by car, and it turns out a lot of those people were suffering from road rage, according to AAA Idaho.

Matthew Conde, the public & government affairs director, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.