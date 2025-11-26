© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

New mural highlights the history of parachuting beavers

By Samantha Wright
Published November 26, 2025 at 1:00 PM MST
The mural The Engineer on the wall of the Sun Valley Museum of Art.
1 of 3  — SVMOA Mural_001.jpg
The mural The Engineer on the wall of the Sun Valley Museum of Art.
Dev Khalsa / Sun Valley Museum of Art
Both the Basque arborglyph and the ring of keys are a nod to some of the special history of the Wood River Valley.
2 of 3  — SVMOA Mural_015.jpg
Both the Basque arborglyph and the ring of keys are a nod to some of the special history of the Wood River Valley.
Dev Khalsa / Sun Valley Museum of Art
The beaver plane is towing a framed picture of the underground world of beavers.
3 of 3  — SVMOA Mural_018.jpg
The beaver plane is towing a framed picture of the underground world of beavers.
Dev Khalsa / Sun Valley Museum of Art

This segment originally aired on September 29th, 2025.

You’ve probably heard the story of Idaho’s parachuting beavers. Ten years ago, our Senior Producer, Samantha Wright, first told everyone the story of how Idaho Fish and Game dropped beavers by parachute into what is now the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area in 1948.

There were beavers in the way of new home building in the McCall area, not enough of the mammals in the wilderness and a lot of leftover World War II parachutes, and from that, an idea was born. The 75 beavers who parachuted in, and their many ancestors, helped create some of the amazing habitat in the area.

Our story back in 2015 went viral, and then went around the world when we published actual footage from Fish and Game of the beavers dropping from planes in their wooden boxes.

The parachuting beaver became our station mascot and has inspired everything from books to t-shirts, and now … an outdoor mural at the Sun Valley Museum of Art called "The Engineer."

Artist Ethan Murrow painted the huge picture; he’s on the faculty at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston at Tufts. He joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the mural.

Idaho Matters Parachuting BeaversBeaversSun ValleyArt
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
