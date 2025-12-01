© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Politics & Government
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How is money affecting Idaho politics?

By Samantha Wright
Published December 1, 2025 at 1:23 PM MST
Secretary of State candidate and current Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane is pictured during the Idaho Republican Party 2022 General Election Night Celebration held at The Grove Hotel in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
Kyle Green/AP
/
FR171837 AP
Secretary of State candidate and current Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane is pictured during the Idaho Republican Party 2022 General Election Night Celebration held at The Grove Hotel in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Here’s a startling statistic: the Secretary of State’s Office reports that in 2023 alone, more than 10,000 people gave almost $8 million to 181 PACs in Idaho.

The tactic of using money to influence Idaho politics has exploded and it’s having an impact on who gets elected and the legislative issues that affect our day-to-day lives.

The City Club of Boise is diving into this issue at their “Money in Idaho Politics” forum Dec. 2 in Boise and Phil McGrane, Idaho’s Secretary of State and Chuck Winder, the former Idaho State Pro Tem, join Idaho Matters for a preview.

You can find out more about campaign donations in Idaho at Sunshine: Idaho’s Campaign Finance System.

Tags
Idaho Matters Campaign Finance Idaho Legislature PAC
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

