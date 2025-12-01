How is money affecting Idaho politics?

Here’s a startling statistic: the Secretary of State’s Office reports that in 2023 alone, more than 10,000 people gave almost $8 million to 181 PACs in Idaho.

The tactic of using money to influence Idaho politics has exploded and it’s having an impact on who gets elected and the legislative issues that affect our day-to-day lives.

The City Club of Boise is diving into this issue at their “ Money in Idaho Politics ” forum Dec. 2 in Boise and Phil McGrane, Idaho’s Secretary of State and Chuck Winder , the former Idaho State Pro Tem, join Idaho Matters for a preview.