Education
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A new report has Idaho lawmakers concerned about education spending

By Gemma Gaudette
Published December 1, 2025 at 1:30 PM MST
The Idaho state Capitol is seen on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Jenny Kane
/
AP
The Idaho state Capitol is seen on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Something fairly unusual happened at the Idaho Statehouse recently. Lawmakers on Idaho's budget committee got a report saying the State Board of Education misspent nearly $2 million.

It was money lawmakers had set aside to fix Idaho's troubled K-12 data system known as Idaho System for Educational Excellence or ISEE. If you haven’t heard of ISEE, don't worry, most people haven’t – it’s the system that quietly collects data on hundreds of thousands of Idaho students. The system is out of date and replacing it has been a big priority for years but now the project is basically on pause after federal officials pulled back major funding.

Now this report, about how the State Board of Education used that money, is raising questions about oversight, transparency and what happens next.

Kevin Richert, Senior Reporter and Blogger with Idaho Education News, has been following this story and he joins Idaho Matters for an update.

Idaho Matters Idaho LegislatureEducation Funding
