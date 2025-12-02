Boise theaters offer past, present and future twist on classic Christmas tales

You’ve heard of the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future? Well, Ballet Idaho, Boise Contemporary Theater and LED have their very own triple line-up of Christmas performances that rival Charles Dickens's beloved tale.

BCT is handling the past with a performance of "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914," Dec. 3-20. It’s a docu-musical based on a true story from World War One.

Ballet Idaho is handling the present with their magical production of "The Nutcracker" with a little help from the Boise Philharmonic, Dec. 13-23.

And LED is looking to the future with a reimagining of "The Nutcracker." It's an original production called "The Rat King," Dec. 12-20, and it looks at this classic story through a "burlesque-inspired lens."

Lauren Edson, artistic director with LED, Benjamin Burdick, producing artistic director with Boise Contemporary Theater, and Garrett Anderson, artistic director with Ballet Idaho joined Idaho Matters to rattle the chains and take us on our Christmas journey.