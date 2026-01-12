© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
From the lungs to the brain: A neurologist explains the hidden dangers of wildfire smoke

By Samantha Wright
Published January 12, 2026 at 1:45 PM MST
Every summer in Idaho, we spend weeks breathing in toxic wildfire smoke as thousands of acres burn in the Gem State.

What is that smoke doing to us? Both in the short and long term?

Dr. Bret Andrews spends a lot of time trying to answer these questions. He’s a former associate chief of neurology at Kaiser Permanente, Oakland, and studies climate health policy.

Dr. Andrews talked about this at St. Luke’s latest lecture series on climate and health on the neurological impacts of a changing world and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more about wildfire smoke.

Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
