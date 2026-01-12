From the lungs to the brain: A neurologist explains the hidden dangers of wildfire smoke

Every summer in Idaho, we spend weeks breathing in toxic wildfire smoke as thousands of acres burn in the Gem State.

What is that smoke doing to us? Both in the short and long term?

Dr. Bret Andrews spends a lot of time trying to answer these questions. He’s a former associate chief of neurology at Kaiser Permanente, Oakland, and studies climate health policy.

Dr. Andrews talked about this at St. Luke’s latest lecture series on climate and health on the neurological impacts of a changing world and he joined Idaho Matters to talk more about wildfire smoke.

