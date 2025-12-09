© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keep Our Community Connected, give the gift of public radio
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A milestone year: Curtis Stigers and Interfaith Sanctuary look ahead at what's next

By Samantha Wright
Published December 9, 2025 at 1:34 PM MST
Boise State Public Radio

It’s been 20 years since Idaho music legend Curtis Stigers and his friends started hosting holiday concerts, known as the Xtreme Holiday Xtravaganza to raise money for Boise’s Interfaith Sanctuary.

To celebrate that 20th anniversary — and to talk about the changes going on at Interfaith — Curtis, along with Jodi Peterson-Stigers, the executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary Community Housing, joined Idaho Matters to talk about the changes happening at Interfaith.

Tags
Idaho Matters Interfaith SanctuaryMusic
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate