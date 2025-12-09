A milestone year: Curtis Stigers and Interfaith Sanctuary look ahead at what's next

It’s been 20 years since Idaho music legend Curtis Stigers and his friends started hosting holiday concerts, known as the Xtreme Holiday Xtravaganza to raise money for Boise’s Interfaith Sanctuary.

To celebrate that 20th anniversary — and to talk about the changes going on at Interfaith — Curtis, along with Jodi Peterson-Stigers, the executive director of Interfaith Sanctuary Community Housing, joined Idaho Matters to talk about the changes happening at Interfaith.

