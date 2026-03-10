© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlie Hunter Trio Tickets
Environment
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho 44: Blaine County - Exploring the natural beauty of Silver Creek Preserve

By Samantha Wright
Published March 10, 2026 at 4:32 PM MDT
Silver Creek Preserve Facebook

We’re heading to all 44 of Idaho’s counties to learn more about what makes our state special, and today we’re headed to Blaine County.

Just about 45 minutes south of Sun Valley, in the Picabo area, sits the remarkable Silver Creek Preserve — one of the most prized spring-fed fisheries in the state.

The project has been more than 50 years in the making. It began when members of the local community asked The Nature Conservancy to help protect what was then known as the Sun Valley Ranch.

Since then, the preserve has grown to safeguard hundreds of acres of land and water, providing habitat for wildlife and protecting the fishery that draws anglers and nature lovers from around the world.

Dirk Anderson, Nature Conservancy Silver Creek preserve manager, joined Idaho Matters to share more about the history of the preserve and why it remains such an important place today.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho 44Preservation
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate