Idaho 44: Blaine County - Exploring the natural beauty of Silver Creek Preserve

We’re heading to all 44 of Idaho’s counties to learn more about what makes our state special, and today we’re headed to Blaine County.

Just about 45 minutes south of Sun Valley, in the Picabo area, sits the remarkable Silver Creek Preserve — one of the most prized spring-fed fisheries in the state.

The project has been more than 50 years in the making. It began when members of the local community asked The Nature Conservancy to help protect what was then known as the Sun Valley Ranch.

Since then, the preserve has grown to safeguard hundreds of acres of land and water, providing habitat for wildlife and protecting the fishery that draws anglers and nature lovers from around the world.

Dirk Anderson, Nature Conservancy Silver Creek preserve manager, joined Idaho Matters to share more about the history of the preserve and why it remains such an important place today.