What's next for Idaho's economy? Zions bank economist weighs in

Zions Bank has just released its December economic snapshot for Idaho, and it shows a state that’s still performing well but with some important questions ahead.

Idaho ranks fifth in the nation for overall economic health, and job growth continues to outpace the U.S. average. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has also bounced back after a slow start to the year.

At the same time, interest rates are only starting to ease, and the Federal Reserve is facing a challenging path forward. To help us break it all down, Robert Spendlove, senior economist at Zions Bank joined Idaho Matters.

