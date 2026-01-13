© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
What's next for Idaho's economy? Zions bank economist weighs in

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 13, 2026 at 2:24 PM MST
Canva

Zions Bank has just released its December economic snapshot for Idaho, and it shows a state that’s still performing well but with some important questions ahead.

Idaho ranks fifth in the nation for overall economic health, and job growth continues to outpace the U.S. average. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has also bounced back after a slow start to the year.

At the same time, interest rates are only starting to ease, and the Federal Reserve is facing a challenging path forward. To help us break it all down, Robert Spendlove, senior economist at Zions Bank joined Idaho Matters.

Idaho Matters Idaho Economy
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
